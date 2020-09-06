Shelby Fire

On Friday firefighters battled flames at a building fire in Shelby.
Battalions one two and seven responded to a fire in an abandoned commercial structure at 901 Forest Street in Shelby according to a post made by the Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department.
The department said the fire broke out around 1 a.m. Firefighters attempted to put out the fire from the interior before having to back out because of worsening conditions.
A ladder was used to attack the fire from above which beat the fire down to a manageable flame that could be extinguished using hand lines. Crew said they were out until 6 a.m. cleaning up.
There was no word on any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.