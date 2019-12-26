Shelby Homicide Investigation

Police in Shelby are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday night on Martin Luther King Drive.
21 year old Gregory Collins was pronounced dead at the scene after gun shots were reported around 9:30 p.m. Police say there was an altercation that led to gun fire. Multiple rounds were found at the scene. Police have multiple suspects right now, but no one is in custody. Police believe some suspects are from Shelby and some out of town.
Police Chief Kenneth Hampton wants to close the case quickly and efficiently.
"Right now we're in the middle of the investigation, hopefully before the day is over with we'll have warrants for suspects and hopefully we can go ahead and end this rather quickly for the family's sake," he said speaking about the victim's family.
Police are still investigating and there is no clear connection between the victim and the suspects, or a motive.
