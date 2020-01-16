Shelby Suspect On The Run

In Shelby police have started a man hunt for a suspect connected to the christmas murder of Gregory Collins.
Cordell Liddell Jr. Is wanted in connection for shooting and murder of Gregory Collins in December. Police have asked the US Marshalls for help in locating Liddell. According to police he hasn't been seen since the murder.
He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder.
He is 20 years old, about 5'11" and 180 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Shelby Police Department at 662-398-5155.
