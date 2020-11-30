Shooting at Mississippi biker club leaves at least 11 wounded

At least 11 people were wounded during a shooting at a Grenada biker club early Sunday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at a gathering place known as the SSMC private club on Highway 8 East, Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said.
Law enforcement agents in Grenada are calling the incident a “mass shooting.”
According to Acting Police Chief George Douglas, the victims were treated for gunshot wounds at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Grenada and other area hospitals including Greenwood Leflore Hospital and Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital. Douglas said some of the victims were treated and released.
Douglas said investigators found firearms and stolen property inside. He declined to say what the stolen property included.
Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, and it was unclear how many people were in the club when the gunfire erupted.
No deaths have been reported and no arrests have been made at this time.
