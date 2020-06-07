Shooting in Drew

In Drew, five people were shot Saturday night.
That happened on Wilson Street. According to Mayor Harvey Burchfield. Four men and one woman were shot three were treated and released. Two were air lifted to UMC Hospital in Jackson.
There are two suspects in custody according to Drew Police. They are believed to be related to each other and the victims. There is no known motive at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. The Delta News will update as more information is released.
