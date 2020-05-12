Shooting in Greenwood Leaves One Man Dead

A shooting over the weekend in Greenwood leaves one man dead.
This according to the Greenwood Commonwealth who reports 29- year old Swanson Outlaw was pronounced dead at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Police had received a phone call on Saturday about a gunshot victim on the corner of Jackson and Howard streets.
24- year old Tavarus Duncan turned himself into police Sunday around 11 a.m. He has been charged with murder and his bond is set at $100,000.
According to sources, Outlaw was in his vehicle when he was shot at, losing control and crashing through the Greenwood Housing Authority's fence and into a small brick building.
This is the seventh homicide in Leflore County this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.