Shooting in Greenwood Leaves One Man Dead

Leflore County has their first homicide of the year.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 24- year old Kenton Johnson of Greenwood was shot and killed at the intersection of Broad Street and Avenue I around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
We will continue to update you as we find out more information.
