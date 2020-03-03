Shooting in Greenwood Leaves Three Hospitalized

Three Greenwood residents were hospitalized after a shooting on Sunday
Greenwood police report around 1:20 p.m. Greenwood police responded to a call that two men were shot in front of a Shell Gas Station at 813 U.S. 82 near Strong Avenue.
One man was allegedly shot in the leg. The other victim shot in the stomach and right thigh.
Both men were transferred to the Greenwood Leflore hospital.
A third gun shot victim is 53-year old Walter Binion who was found at the Golden Coach Inn on strong avenue across from gas station. Binion had gunshot wounds in the stomach and was brought to the Greenwood Leflore hospital.
Officials believe the same shooter is involved in both cases
All victims are currently still hospitalized. So far, no arrests have been made.
