Two people were shot in a Walmart parking lot in Grenada yesterday evening.
The Grenada Star reports two victims were shot and transported to UMMC Grenada. No fatalities have been reported. No shots were fired inside the store, but shoppers were kept inside the building until the situation was under control.
We will update you as we find out more.
