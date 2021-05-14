SHOOTING NEAR CARNIVAL, 1 INJURED

A parking lot near a local carnival was the scene of a shooting Friday night. The Greenville Police Department dispatched officers to the 1600 block of Highway 1 just before 7 p.m. According to Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant, one person was injured in the shooting. The victim, identified only as a 32-year old black male from Greenwood, suffered from a gunshot wound to the leg and is listed in stable condition. Leroy Williams Davis, 62, of Zephryhills, FL, was apprehended and charged with aggravated assault. Police say the incident occurred as a result of a disagreement between the two men. More charges are pending in the case.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.