A parking lot near a local carnival was the scene of a shooting Friday night. The Greenville Police Department dispatched officers to the 1600 block of Highway 1 just before 7 p.m. According to Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant, one person was injured in the shooting. The victim, identified only as a 32-year old black male from Greenwood, suffered from a gunshot wound to the leg and is listed in stable condition. Leroy Williams Davis, 62, of Zephryhills, FL, was apprehended and charged with aggravated assault. Police say the incident occurred as a result of a disagreement between the two men. More charges are pending in the case.
SHOOTING NEAR GREENVILLE CARNIVAL, 1 INJURED, FL SUSPECT ARRESTED
- Lakiya Scott
