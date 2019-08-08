Shooting Suspect Arrested

Bond is set for a man accused of shooting two men in the back.
This week a judge set a 100 thousand dollar bond for Terry Williams. Shelby Police Chief Kenneth Hampton tells us Williams turned himself in Tuesday afternoon for his alleged role in the shooting.
He was wanted on two counts of attempted murder for a shooting that happened July 14th.
