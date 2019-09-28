A shooter fired shots in the air Friday night at high school football game in Holmes County.
The incident happened at the end of the game at Holmes County Consolidated School around 8:30 p.m.
Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said no one was injured.
Sheriff March said, they know who fired the shots and are waiting for a warrant to make an arrest.
