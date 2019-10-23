Silver Alert for Hinds County Woman

A silver alert is in effect for a 24-year-old Jackson woman.
According to WLBT, Genesis Arielle Smith was last seen Tuesday, October 15th in the 300 block of West Woodrow Wilson drive in Hinds County.
Smith is described as a four foot, nine inches tall, one hundred and eighty pound black female. Smith has brown eyes and black hair.
Smith is believed to be in a gray 2014 Kia with the license plate number: MAE7571.
WLBT says Smith's family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.