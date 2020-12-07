Silver Alert Issued for Durant Man

A silver alert has been issued for a missing homes county man.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for 61- year old Charlie Haynes Jr. of Durant.
Haynes is described as a six feet tall male, weighing 260 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen Thursday, December 3rd around 8:30 a.m. near Park Street in Holmes County. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray pants.
The Bureau of Investigation reports haynes is believed to be driving a 2020 beige ES350 Lexus with the Mississippi license plate HNT1037.
Family members say Haynes suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts contact the Holmes County Sheriff's Department at 662-834-1511.
