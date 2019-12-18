Simmons and Simmons Toy Giveaway

The Simmons and Simmons annual toy giveaway got under way today at T.L. Weston Middle School in Greenville.
The giveaway was hosted by Mayor Errick Simmons and his brother Senator Simmons. They collected toys for kids of all ages and had bikes for all ages as well.
The giveaway welcomed kids from all over the Delta and Greenville. The Simmons' are T.L. Weston High alumni and they like to host the giveaway at their old school. It is also their birthday today and they said they like to give back every year on their birthday.
"These kids have a smile on their faces for Christmas so they're so happy and so overjoyed everybody wanted a bike but god has it so the kids who wanted a bike got a bike ans so it's just awesome when they're like 'oh I wanted a bike' or the family or the mother says that's what he wanted or that's what she wanted and so this is just great, charity begins at home god is love and we want to spread love for this Christmas season," Mayor Simmons said.
The Simmons brothers want to thank all the community members who helped put the event on including a last minute donation of an additional twelve bikes from a local church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.