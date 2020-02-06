Six People Arrested in Embezzlement Scheme

Six people have been arrested and charged for a multi- million dollar embezzlement scheme, calling it the largest public embezzlement case in state history.
The Mississippi Office of State Auditor Shad White released a statement about the arrests, accusing six people of stealing millions from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
Those charged include former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, John Davis, Dr. Nancy New, owner and director of the Mississippi Community Education Center and New Learning, her son, Zach New, assistant Executive Director of MCEC.
Also charged are former DHS employee Latimer Smith, account for MCEC, Anne McGrew, and Brett Dibiase..
The total amount lost to the schemes has not been determined, but records from the auditor's office show this exceeds any embezzlement scheme in the past twenty years.
Shad White released a statement saying, "The funds that were illegally obtained in this case were intended to help the poorest among us. The funds were instead taken by a group of influential people for their own benefit, and the scheme is massive. It ends today," Shad White said.
If convicted on all counts, the accused could face hundreds of years in prison.
