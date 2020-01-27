Indianola kick started a new campaign called "Slam Dunk Junk" which is part of a bigger goal to educate kids about litter.
Co-chairs Randy Randall and Walton Gresham created the campaign to put a stop to litter.
They tell us the first step is creating ads like "Slam Dunk Junk" and circulating them through the community.
Next they plan to visit local schools to educate kids on how harmful litter can be to local communities.
Guest speaker is Director of Landscape Services at the University of Mississippi Jeff Mcmanus who will be in attendance Wednesday.
Randy Randal said they want to spread awareness to kids just like seat belt awareness back in the early seventies.
"Our goal is to get to all the public and independent schools in our area and particularly the lower age groups and educate them on just the unpleasantness of litter and what litter does as a negative in our society," he said.
Walton Gresham said it effects the whole community.
"How would you like it if you were on the main street and everybody came by and threw trash in your yard, and that's what people are doing and we've got to educate them,"
Jeff Mcmanus set to speak at the MDCC Capps Center Wednesday at 1:30 at the Leadership Conference hosted by the Indianola Chamber of Commerce.
