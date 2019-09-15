A church in Itta Bena combines business and health at an Expo.
The expo was held at 'Victorious Faith Ministries, COGIC' located on Highway 82.
The expo was a way to expose residents to small businesses in the area while giving them a chance to get health screenings.
"We believe that the church is more than just an entity for the soul. But, we believe we have an obligation to help the entire and total man, and so that's what we are trying to do. As we reach out, we expose the people to the various services that are available and it gives the business owners an opportunity to themselves accessible to the community." Said, Pastor Samuel Sago, Victorious Faith Ministries, COGIC.
This is the first year the church has included small businesses.
