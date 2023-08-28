SHAW - The students, faculty, and staff of McEvans school in Shaw Mississippi got a real treat Monday.... Free breakfast cereal from a hip-hop entrepreneur.
Recording artist Percy Miller, Pam Chatman, and the Save the Children Organization
Came together to remind the students that education is important...
But according to Master P the key to success is starting your day off right with a little breakfast!
Miller says, "I started out with nothing; I used to get up every morning eating cereal."
The state director from the Save the Children Organization tells us that the vision is bigger than us, and that it is all about education and literacy.
Miller informs us that the black community is the number one consumer of cereal but has never owned a cereal brand.
All of that has changed thanks to Miller and his partner Snoop Dogg who created "Snoop Cereal"
According to Miller, Snoop Cereal is “the first black owned cereal company"
Miller tells us that not only is the product good to taste, but also good on the pockets as well. By telling us that this is a way that can build economic empowerment all while tasting good and being cost-efficient.
Community leader Pam Chatman believes it is important that we do all that we can to educate our youth, to support our families across the Mississippi Delta."
Moncarria Thompson, a student at McEvans says that
It felt great for somebody to come back to her school and give out things that they own.
