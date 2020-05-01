Bolivar Medical Center will begin some elective surgeries again on Monday.
They will only be operating at about 30% and gradually increase if it's viable to do so, according to the Director of Surgical Services, Rhonda Stallings. Cosmetic procedures are still a no go however.
She said there's a new protocol for patients wanting to schedule a surgery. Patients will be screened for covid-19 symptoms multiple times, and are asked to self quarantine for seven days prior. And must record their temperature twice daily for that period, if they hit 100 degrees or above they are to report it to the hospital. Patients will be tested for covid-19 prior to their procedures, if they are positive, the surgery will be rescheduled.
"They did take a grading system from our corporation and they graded us and we had to follow their protocol on that and we are now able to do our level three surgeries we were doing which is our emergency surgeries we now have moved to a level two which consists of our same day procedures, in and out surgeries, and they made a list of things we could and could not do we will not be doing right now cases that we have to keep overnight," Stallings said.
For more information or for questions you can call 662-846-0061
