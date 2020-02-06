South Delta School District Celebrating Graduation Rate

The South Delta School District is celebrating its graduation rate. The district has the fifth highest rate in the state.
The Mississippi Department of Education released stats showing South Delta's graduation rate for the past year was 95.1%. It was the only Delta school district listed in the top five.
South Delta also had the second lowest dropout rate in the state with only 1.6% percent of students dropping out last year. The district prides itself on having strong relationships between schools and students and attributes that relationship to its success.
Principal Eddwin Smith tells us it was a collective effort between teachers and staff, students, parents and stakeholders.
"You have to build relationships with kids and once they know that you genuinely care for them they're more willing to listen, because at South Delta we're a small school yes, and we have very small behavior issues in comparison to other schools and I think that's because of relationships we built and we do show a little tough love here and there," he said.
Superintendent Sammie Ivy said it's about the compassion for the kids.
"We're not here for the money because they put student achievement first its all about the kids and that's what hes about all about the kids," he said.
Principal Smith adds that he wants to make South Delta competitive with bigger districts in the state and now has his sights set on raising the school's accountability letter grade.
