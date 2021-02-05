The Mayor's Youth Council is partnering with the Mayor's Health Council, Vessels of Mercy Church, Pilgrim Rest Church, and Sacred Heart Church in hosting a "Spread Love, Not Covid-19" free drive thru giveaway on Saturday, February 13th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The free giveaway items include masks, hand sanitizer, hand soap, disposable gloves, disinfectant spray, heart healthy materials, and heart healthy snacks.
In addition, if you or your business would like to donate products or your service to this cause, please contact Nikki Landrum at the Mayor's Office at 662-378-1501.
