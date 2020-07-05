St. Joe Fundraiser

St. Joe Catholic school is holding its annual Muffuletta sale. The sandwich fundraiser benefiting the school's athletic department.
They usually hold it in the spring time but this year it will happen on Thursday July 9.
Pick up will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can pick them up at the St. Joe Parish Hall which is next to the church downtown. If you'd like to pick up a ticket you can stop by the church office or contact Ricky DeAngelo. They are $25 each and all those proceeds go toward the athletic department.
