Due to covid-19 one Greenville school is going the extra mile to protect its students from testing positive.
Plasma air ionization is being installed at St. Joseph's School. Principal Craig Mandolini is very excited.
"After 10 minutes of use it kills 99% of airborne bacteria and viruses," he said.
Due to covid 19 school officials are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of campus for students' return.
"So it's going to help with the disinfectant process of returning kids to school," Mandonlini.
Mandonlini said that changing the air is only the beginning of the sanitizing process.
"We are going to have to disinfect everything after everybody touches it this the additive layer. Not the sole layer," he said.
As the school year approaches St. Joseph students can look forward to a healthy and safe environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.