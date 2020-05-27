Several residents and staff members at a Greenwood nursing home test positive for COVID-19.
According to the Greenwood Commonwealth, 24 residents and eight employees at the Golden Age Nursing Home tested positive after taking a state-ordered test. The facility's administrator Nay Reed said, the employees with the virus are being quarantined at their home while the nursing home residents are being quarantined in the home.
Reed said, the major of the residents were asymptomatic and are being monitored for any changes.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reports as of May 26th, there are a total of 250 COVID-19 cases in Leflore County; and thirty people have died from it.
