Mayor Simmons is very excited that secretary of state Michael Watson has chosen Greenville to kick off the state auction.
"This is yet another great day for the city of Greenville. This state auction is evidence that local and state partnerships truly matter. We are kicking off, state auction right here in Greenville Mississippi, right here in Washington county. So we are very pleased that the secretary has chosen to kick off the state auction right here in the Mississippi Delta."
Mayor Simmons says that this will generate revenue for our local government and our local schools.
"Get revenues not only for our local governments but our local schools. We also beautify our city by eliminating the light, by ensuring these dormant properties are restored to productive use. So it is always a wonderful project, it's always a wonderful day to have our Secretary Of State Michael Watson here."
Mayor Simmons says that this is evidence that they have built a great partnership with Secretary Watson and the city will see the benefits.
"This is evidence that local and state partnerships truly matter, we are dealing with a pandemic right now and the only way we can get past this is one first through our faith in God and our love and savior Jesus Christ but also through partnerships that teaches us that we have to work together."
