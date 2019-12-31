State Legislature Reflects on 2019

With 20-19 coming to a close, State Representative John Hines sat down with the delta news to talk about the highlights of the legislature this passing year.
With elections coming up, Hines tells us not many people want to rock the boat in the legislature.
"Well I'm proud we have state legislative employees a pay raise, I'm proud that we were able to put some money into Washington County to expand Colorado Street so the hospital could expand, I'm proud that state employees are being taken serious and we're about to establish a residency program here in Washington County so I'm really excited about those things," he said.
And as for some shortcomings, Hines says he wanted to see more improvements in higher education. And for the year 2020, he says he expects a building year with a lot of fresh faces in the crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.