Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency today.
The declaration is meant to "deploy necessary resources to protect public health and take care of all Mississippians". He along with what he is calling the state's pandemic response team held a meeting to discuss further school closures and other preventative measures against the Coronavirus.
He announced via Facebook that all Mississippi schools are asked to stay closed for at least this week. The governor said "We will get through this by working together and protecting one another,".
"This state of emergency allows us to make quick changes to our rules and regulations because we know that everything is shifting quickly around us it gives health care facilities the ability to implement their emergency plans it allows us to access special emergency funds and teams that we will need to fight this virus," Governor Reeves said.
