Greenville Mid Delta Airport is among three Mississippi airports to get millions of dollars for improvements.
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration supported the grants.
The three grants totaling, nearly eight million dollars will allow for airports in Greenville, Oxford and Hattiesburg to rehabilitate the apron.
