The National Weather Service will host a statewide tornado drill this morning at 9:15 as part of the 2020 Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week. All outdoor sirens will sound and NOAA weather radios will transmit the alerts as well. This is a good reminder to have multiple ways to receive severe alerts because not everyone is in a location where an outdoor siren can be heard.
Alternative Ways to Receive Alerts:
1) *NOAA Weather Radio* (Top Recommendation)
2) The Delta News
3) Tornado - American Red Cross
4) Mobile Weather Alerts
