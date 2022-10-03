INDIANOLA - Experts say as many as 200-thousand people could lose their Medicaid coverage if they don't update their information with the state of Mississippi.
The COVID pandemic, they say, created a health emergency with many long-standing rules changed. One rule that did not change is the need to re-certify your eligibility periodically and make sure your information stays updated.
Experts at an Indianola legal clinic say, if you're had Medicaid, you'll want to go online, to check on your status and update your information.
"Many people have moved when people have changed jobs or information has changed and no one is been really determined at that time so you are looking at a possible loss of coverage if you don't update your more recent information with individual Medicaid," explained Stephanie Davidson, of the Mississippi Center For Justice.
To update your Mississippi Medicaid information online look for the light blue information bar on the top of the Mississippi Medicaid website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.