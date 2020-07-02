In Greenville a house fire early Sunday morning has left one person dead.
Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown said the fire department responded to a house fire this past Sunday around 2 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, Chief Brown said the house was fully engulfed.
There were two victims inside, one victim was able to escape the fire. She was transported to DRMC and later to the burn center in Brandon. She suffered what appeared to be second and third degree burns.
Once the fire was fully extinguished, it was discovered that another victim had succumbed to the fire. Crews discovered her body in the living room.
"It's currently under investigation, it appears that there might have been a natural gas explosion and so the fire department, Atmos Energy, we are investigating to determine the cause of the fire. Again my heart and prayers go out to the family of the deceases female that was lost in the fire," said Chief Brown.
Officials have not released the identities of the victims.
