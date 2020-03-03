Step Father of Man Charged with Shooting Alcorn State Students Arrested

The step father of the man charged with the shooting deaths of two Alcorn State University students has been arrested.
Claiborne county officials confirm 45- year old Derry Dunmore was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
Dunmore is the step father of 20- year old Jerrell Davis who is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Tahir Fitzhugh and James Carr.
Davis made his first appearance in Claiborne County Justice Court Sunday where he faces a 2 million dollar bond.
20-year-old Vontavious Green and 21-year-old Carlton Hall have also been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
