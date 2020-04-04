Stolen Guns Recovered

In Indianola, two patrol officers recently discovered a number of stolen guns.
Officer Johnson and Officer Winford were on patrol in Indianola on Thursday night when they found what appeared to be a verbal altercation at a residence.
On closure inspection, the officers found what turned out to be five stolen guns.
Two rifles and three hand guns were recovered. Most of which had been reported stolen. No arrests have been made yet, but the ATF is pursuing an investigation of their own.
Indianola Police Chief Eddrick Hall congratulated the pair of officers on Facebook Saturday thanking them for quote "taking extra steps in recovering several stolen guns off the street during their tour of duty" also saying a job well done. And of course a big thank you to all law enforcement who are continuing to keep us safe through the pandemic.
