The Leland Police Department needs your help in identifying a vehicle involved in the theft of a trailer. This black Ford pick up truck with wheel based hubcaps on the front but none one the back was involved in an incident at 801 highway 82 on April 30th. Police say about $25,000 worth of commercial tools were on the trailer. If you have any information on this vehicle or it's driver, you are urged to call the leland police department or Washington County Crime Stoppers using the P3 app.

