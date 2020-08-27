Storm Surge Continues In Louisiana

In the latest report from the National Weather Service, damaging winds and flooding rainfall are spreading inland over western and central Louisiana.
it's reporting life-threatening storm surges continuing along much of the Louisiana coastline.
At the Alexandria International Airport, sustained winds of 48 mph and a wind gust of 79 mph.
