Stronger Together Community Event

The Community Foundation of Washington County and Delta Volunteer Hub are partnering with the Mississippi Food Network and and Fulwiler Head Start Center for a community event.
It's called the Stronger Together Food Box Distribution. That's set to take place on Thursday, July 30. It will be held at the Fulwiler Head Start Center in Greenville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. That's located at 699 Dublin Street.
It will go on while supplies last. if you would like to volunteer to help distribute boxes please contact Marva Johnson at 662-378-3141 or at mjohnson@cfwashco.org.
