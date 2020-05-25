The Indianola Baseball and Softball Association taking action to keep players, families and league officials safe from contracting Covid-19 by calling off the season.
According to their Facebook page, the Indianola Baseball & Softball Association announced that the 2020 season has officially been canceled.
The Association said, that this was a difficult decision and it comes after much thought and many conversations.
The Association also said all paid registration fees would be refunded to families, to get your money refund email: Lake Baird at lake@gardnerengineeringpa.com or Watson Cook at wcook@planters-dashbank.com.
