A Greenville church known for doing good deeds, strikes again, this time with an event called, 'Sunday Funday.' The Ephesus Seventh Adventist Church held a day of fun for everyone. There was a bouncy house, face painting, free hair cuts and food. Church Pastor Hasani Tait said, they always doing something kind for people in area.
Sunday, Funday in Greenville
