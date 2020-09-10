Sunday Shooting in Greenwood Leaves Two Hospitalized

A Sunday shooting in Greenwood leaves two men hospitalized.
This according to the Greenwood Commonwealth who reports authorities responded to a call around 2:45 Sunday in reference to shots fire outside a home on the 300 block of Green Avenue.
Greenwood police found two male victims; one 20-year old and a 24-year old who had both been shot multiple times. The victims were allegedly sitting on the porch of the home when someone drove by and shot them.
The victims were airlifted to a hospital in Jackson. The 20-year old is currently on life support.
No one has been arrested for the shootings. This is still an open investigation.
