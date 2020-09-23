Sunflower County Man Arrested for Allegedly Luring Children to Van

A Sunflower County man is arrested for allegedly attempting to lure children into his car.
The Humphrey's County Sheriff's Department reports Maurice Anthony Williams was arrested on 3 counts of child exploitation Saturday in Isola.
Officials report the white van was used to solicit children as well as one adult for sexual favors. The vehicle was equipped with pass locks, entry lock system, and the interior locks were altered.
Yesterday, Judge Cummings set a 50 thousand dollar bond as well as no contract order with anyone in Humphreys County. As well as ordered to not leave the state under bond conditions. Investigators will present statements of evidence to an upcoming grand jury for the next phase of charges.
