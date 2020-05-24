Sunflower Woman Found Dead

Sunflower Police have a person of interest. That's after a woman was found shot to death Sunday morning.
That's according to Police Chief Walker. He tells The Delta News that 29 year old Constance Russell was shot to death Sunday morning between 3:30 and 5 a.m. Her body was found at the Sunflower River Apartments this morning around 8 a.m.
Her six month old baby was found unharmed in a pool of blood. No arrests have been made so far. The case is still under investigation. Chief Walker said his heart and prayers go out to the victim's family.
