CLEVELAND - At Sunset Village Apartments in Cleveland, MS, residents had to be evacuate their homes this past week because of a carbon monoxide leak, and unfortunately, two of the tenants that lived there lost their lives, a mother and a child.
Tenant Bobby Hollingsworth says, "I never thought this would happen so quick, but you know I'm just going through some changes."
Hollingsworth thinks around seventy tenants were evacuated altogeher. He says that they can come and get things from their apartments, but no one can really live there right now.
Sunset management team has been helping by bringing meals to the tenants, and as far as he understands The American Red Cross will be covering everyone's stay in the motels.
There hasn't been a release on how long it'll be before the tenants return.
