LEFLORE COUNTY - It appears the Leflore County Board of Supervisors wants to shut down the Greenwood Leflore Hospital and walk away.
The City and County jointly own the hospital and have gone to great lengths to save it, including the County's move to secure a 10 million dollar line of credit to keep bills paid until it can get a more profitable classification from Medicare.
But after the hospital asked permission to draw just a little over a million dollars more to make payroll this month, supervisors balked.
With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel, The Delta News takes us to the meeting to hear some tough talk between the supervisors before a vote that many say, dooms the hospital to failure.
"Requesting hereby 1 million, 30 thousand, 99 dollars and 93 cents," said Supervisor Reginald Moore. The request from Greenwood Leflore Hospital for payroll money was fairly routine and nowhere close to the most the hospital has asked for.... but to Robert Collins, apparently ANY request seemed like too much.
"I'm not comfortable with the people that are running that hospital. I'm not comfortable, I say they done run it in the ground and if we keep putting money in over there they gonna continue to spend and we not gonna see no results from it," said Supervisor Collins.
That brought a quick response from supervisor Sam Abraham who predicted the hospital will shut down if it can't make payroll.
"If you don't give this money, you gotta understand that there's a good possibility that they gonna give notice to shut down. And if they give notice to shut down it's not gonna fall back on me, because I'm tellin' y'all, we cannot afford to lose our hospital," explained Supervisor Abraham.
Supervisors authorized a 10 million dollar line of credit, which increased pressure to raise property taxes... and of that ten million, the hospital has asked for, and recieved just under half so far. Meantime, two different consultants are working to try to get the hospital the "critical access" designation it needs from Medicare that brings bigger reimbursements.
Problem is, the regional Medicaid office has denied that application, leaving the county hoping an appeal at the federal level... or a change in federal law, might make a difference.
But supervisors Collins, Moore and Mitchell appear ready to throw in the towel, and with it, the hundreds of people who still work at the hospital.
As always, the critics fall back to they arguement of hospital mismanagement.... in this round, calling out interim CEO Gary Marchand.
"They suffer from mismanagement from the very top, the very top. That man stood up here and said I'm doing this for y'all's benefit. Yall. not this community, not our community, y'all community and on the weekends he goes home," said Moore.
Maybe so, but Abraham reminds the board that county government also has plenty of mismanagement, saying it's a shame to deny the hospital, its very lifeblood... its payroll money.
"I'm not willing to shut the hospital down for a million and 30 thousand dollars," said Abraham.
But when vote comes... supervisors vote 3 to 2, denying the hospital the money it says it needs.
It's been moved and properly second all in favor say aye....all opposed say no
