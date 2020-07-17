Supplies Giveway In Shaw

In Shaw, a community giveaway got underway Thursday.
The event put on by the Boss Lady Crisis Resource Team and the Delta Diaper Bank. The groups partnered up to give out supplies to Shaw residents.
Diapers, baby shoes, feminine hygiene products and fresh produce were given away. Also linking residents to covid relief resources like The RAMP Group that offers homeless prevention and short term rental assistance.
Boss Lady Executive Director Pam Chatman tells us she's especially excited to give back to her own home town.
"It feels so good to come back home to where it all began for me to be able to provide fresh produce to the families here, cleaning supplies, additional information, it just feels good to give back," she said.
Chelesha Presley is the executive director of the Delta Diaper Bank.
"Covid-19, we all got our masks our shields all got to protect ourselves, we also got to protect our families so we're asking them to stay in the cars and we'll come to their cars and everything's going to be touch less so it's a drive thru," she said.
Each group has been traveling the Delta putting on similar events. They plan to do several more in the coming months.
