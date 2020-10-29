Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis Accuses Opponent of Voter Fraud

New accusations are coming out about Mississippi Supreme Court candidate Justice Latrice Westbrooks just days before the election.
Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis claims his opponent, Court of Appeals Justice Latrice westbrooks illegally voted on the same day in two different cities during municipal elections.
Mississippi Today published an article about the claims where he said Westrooks voted on May 2, 2017 in primaries in both the city of Lexington in Holmes County and the city of Jackson in Hinds County
The Griffis campaign supplied records from the two counties circuit clerks' offices that indicate two votes on the same day. Mississippi Today also obtained records that match these findings.
A spokesperson for the Westbrook campaign said "We can say with confidence and certainty that this did not happen," Judge Westbrooks denies that she voted in Hinds County in 2017, adding that quote "Griffis is scrambling days before the election to steal an election,"
