DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA - Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson have confirmed that officers arrested Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction.
Both said officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Bush was involved in a vehicle theft Thursday, about 12:30 p.m. in Hale County.
Detectives believe Bush shot his cousin, Demontra Ewing, and his own brother, Demarius Bush, both 26 years old, Tuesday night.
Leflore Sheriff's Deputies found Ewing dead at 100 Canary Cove He had been shot multiple times, including once in the head, said Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders.
Authorities said Demarius Bush was alive at the time he was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition.
Sheriff Ricky Banks said he doubted Demarius Bush would survive his injuries since he also suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.