Suspect In Custody After Bank Robbery

The Winona Police Department has a suspect in custody after a bank robbery Thursday morning.
Police said at 8:30 a.m. The Bank of Kilmichael Winona Branch was robbed. They said a white male entered the bank and passed a note to one of the bank tellers that demanded money.
The suspect displayed what appeared to be weapon under his shirt in a threatening manner. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. A concerned citizen noticed the man and called 911.
Winona officers took the suspect into custody within 200 yards of the bank. 53 year old John Scott Glasgow from Fayette, Alabama has been charged with armed robbery. Bond is set at $500,000.
The Winona Police Department would like to thank the concerned citizen that made the call on the suspect.
