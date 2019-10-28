Suspect jailed in fatal hit and run

Greenville police have charged a man with felony hit and run after another man was killed on a local highway.
It was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Gamble Street. The report said Otha Jones, 68, was hit by a vehicle at that location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A black, 2002 Acura was later found in the 1400 block of Marilyn Avenue. Bradley was located later.
Bradley was being held at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility, awaiting his first appearance in court.
