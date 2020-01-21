Suspect Turns Himself In

A fifth suspect has been caught after being on the run in the murder of a Shelby man.
Officials say 22 year old Cordell Liddel Jr. turned himself in to the justice court in Cleveland this morning. Liddel was wanted in the murder investigation of Gregory Collins. The Shelby Police Chief tells us that Liddell was on the run and made it to the coast line before returning to the delta to turn himself in to U.S. Marshalls.
He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Liddel's bond is set at $40,000. Police say he is currently out on bond along with the other four suspects.
There is no date yet for a preliminary hearing or trial for any of the five suspects.
